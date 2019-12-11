What’s The Real Reason Destiny’s Child Broke Up?

We have all been wanting to know why one of the biggest selling female groups of all time broke up back in the day. There are conflicting answers to the question, Mathew Knowles has his version and Latoya, Latavia, and Jagged Edge have theirs.

According to VladTV, when asked how the drama started between Beyonce and Kelly and LeToya and LaTavia, he said. “That started really from a poor decision that I made in putting . . . both Destiny’s Child and Jagged Edge on the same tour bus. Now remember, the girls are minors. They’re minors. They’re 16 years old. The guys are 21, 22 years old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors by the law. There is a certain way I have to manage that. I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé and I talk about this in the book in detail, saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge. I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That began all of this drama.”

Mathew added that Latoya and Latavia got upset and seeked new management. He told their new manager that Beyonce and Kelly do 90%-95% of the singing and he wanted him to really think twice about this new management. Soon after, new girls were introduced to the group.

Jagged Edge and Latavia had a different version of how events went down. During Jagged Edge’s Unsung special on TV One, Latavia and several Jagged Edge members revealed that the reason Jagged Edge was kicked off of the bus was because Mathew didn’t want LeToya’s mom, Ms. Pam on the tour bus and Jagged Edge stood up for LeToya and her mom.

LaTavia said, “We were somewhere in Louisiana and LeToya’s mother . . . was gonna ride on the bus with us. And our management was like if Pam gets on that bus, yall are gonna lose your jobs . . . Jagged Edge stood up for Mr. Pam because it’s wrong. You can’t just leave this girl’s mother. ” JE Member Richard: “We were asked to leave. WE got kicked off the bus. They ended up kicking us off and the mom.” JE Member Brian: “We were really people and he didn’t like that. It was as simple as that.” . . . Music Exec Michael Mauldin: “And then not long after, there were new members introduced in Destiny’s Child.“

What are your thoughts?

What’s The Real Reason Destiny’s Child Broke Up? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Posted By Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

