[Video] Lauren London Teams Up With Puma In Honor Of Late Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle GQ Shoot

Lauren London has announced her collection with Puma in memory of her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle who had announced that he was going to be collabing with Puma.

Lauren decided to name the line “Forever Strong”

She dropped a 3 in a half minute video in tribute to Nipsey cruising down the streets of his hometown

The Marathon Continues

