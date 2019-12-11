LOCAL: Should a Non-Profit Take Over the West Side Market?

A Cleveland city councilman believes it is time for a different group to take over to prestigious West Side Market.

Kerry McCormack of Ward 3 wrote on his Twitter page that a nonprofit should have a go at operations:

I still believe the West Side Market should be operated by a nonprofit. This an more about my thoughts to better the market: https://t.co/frKnIdr21l — Kerry McCormack (@KerryMcCormack1) December 10, 2019

The City of Cleveland, who has been running the Market since 1912, has already committed $5 million worth of investments regarding the up keeping of the popular destination.

The tweet came on the heels of a heartbreaking Facebook post from Turczyk’s Meats, announcing that they would be closing due to rising rent, license fees and taxes. The post referred to the city as “slum lords.”

Among the problems going on at the Market include “leaky ceilings, flooded basements and electrical problems.”

