LOCAL NEWS: All MLB Teams Will Expand Stadium Netting IN 2020

Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Indians

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

via Wkyc:

Starting next baseball season ALL MLB Ballparks will have extending netting to protect the fans..

Protective netting has become a major talking point in baseball over the course of the past few years and especially after a 2-year-old girl suffered serious injuries including a fractured skull, seizure, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema after being hit by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park in Houston last May.

LOCAL NEWS: All MLB Teams Will Expand Stadium Netting IN 2020  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

