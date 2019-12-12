via Wkyc:

Starting next baseball season ALL MLB Ballparks will have extending netting to protect the fans..

Protective netting has become a major talking point in baseball over the course of the past few years and especially after a 2-year-old girl suffered serious injuries including a fractured skull, seizure, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema after being hit by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park in Houston last May.

CLICK HERE to read story

LOCAL NEWS: All MLB Teams Will Expand Stadium Netting IN 2020 was originally published on praisecleveland.com