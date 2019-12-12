Tom’s Surprise: Don Lemon

Don Lemon is a well respected much loved CNN anchor and for two years he was also a part of the Tom Joyner Morning Show. He would leave his CNN show around midnight and write his commentary for the TJMS until 2 AM. He had virtually no sleep, but he loved being a part of the TJMS.

As well respected as he is, the crew just couldn’t resist cracking jokes on Lemon, but it was all in good fun! One of Lemon’s best memories was being able to go on the Fantastic Voyage.

Lemon praises Tom for being “the best” and thanks him for providing “so many people so many opportunities.” He believes that Tom jump started careers for a number of people.

