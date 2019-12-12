Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In Alleged Health Benefits Scam

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care benefits plan for its retirees. The players are accused of allegedly submitting bogs health care claims and looking to be reimbursed for “expensive medical equipment” that was not purchased. According to reports, the scheme went from June 2017 to December 2018. The players placed over $3 Million in Falce claims and were paid out up to $3.4 Million dollars.

The ten men, including 4 former Redskins included.

Portis

Carlos Rogers,

Robert McCune

John Eubank

Tamarick Vanover

Ceandris “C.C.” Brown

James Butler

Fredrick Bennett

Etric Pruitt

Correll Buckhalter

BREAKING: Clinton Portis charged by feds pic.twitter.com/6iiVlDRGf2 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 12, 2019

Authorities state that currently no current NFL players are being investigated.

Source | CNN

