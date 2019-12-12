CLOSE
LOCAL: WKYC-TV3’s Leon Bibb Reads “Twas The Night Before Christmas”

19th Century Print of Santa Claus Driving Sleigh

Source: Classic Illustrations / Getty

What would the Holidays be without a reading of “Twas The Night Before Christmas?”

A classic from Clement Clark Moore, it has been heard and read countless times, becoming a Christmas classic.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

First published in 1823, the poem has helped captivate the imaginations of millions at Christmastime with its vision of Santa Claus. Also known as ”Twas The Night Before Christmas’ and ‘A Visit From St. Nicholas,’ the poem has been set to music and recorded by many artists.

Now, it is getting a Cleveland makeover, thanks to a Cleveland news legend.

Longtime news anchor and reporter Leon Bibb, in his second stint at WKYC-TV3, recently appeared on the station to read the poem.

Once you hear Leon give it a spin, you may never want to hear it any other way again!

This is worth watching and hearing again, especially on Christmas Eve, Day, and Night.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Diane Labombarbe and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Classic Illustrations and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

