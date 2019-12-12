The Notorious B.I.G. Honored With New Mural In Brooklyn

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 debut album, ‘Ready to Die,’ Optimo Cigars is honoring the late MC with new murals in Brooklyn, New York. The cigarillos company launched the Biggie Inspires art contest earlier this year in which 170 artists throughout the nation submitted illustrations inspired by Biggie’s music, style and drip. Cinque Smith, Hoa Hong, and Brian “JEKS” Lewis, who were selected as the winners of the contest, got a chance to see their artwork unveiled in two different Brooklyn neighborhoods and in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to the murals, Optimo Cigars held a Biggie Inspires exhibit party at the William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn to further display several other artworks featuring Biggie’s likeness submitted for the contest.

(Source-XXLMAG.COM)

Posted By JC Posted 6 hours ago

