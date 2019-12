Huggy turned on his radio and heard the voice of J Anthony Brown and was confused! He wasn’t sure that he was on the right station, but he was so excited when he realized he was. It’s so exciting to have the whole gang back together. They have so many memories together like, taking trips, and of course all kinds of craziness that went on behind the scenes of the TJMS.

Huggy Lowdown: So Glad To Have J. Back! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: