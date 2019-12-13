CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS CLEVELAND!! Do You Know What You Google IN 2019?? Well Google Knows!

Well once again Google is letting you know what was the most popular things that you googled on in 2019.

Very interesting subject in Northeast Ohio….Here a just a few.  according to Jessica Johnson on behalf of Google.

Cleveland’s 2019 Year in Search

1. irs.gov Refund

2. Nipsey Hussle

3. Cameron Boyce

4. Antonio Brown

5. Captain Marvel

Close