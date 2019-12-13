via Wkyc:
Children want to talk with SANTA!!! And we find that he can be in a lot of places…
Here is a listing.
CLICK HERE to read story
15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs
15. TLC's "Sleigh Ride"
14. BeBe and CeCe Winans' "The First Noel"
13. The O'Jays' "Christmas Just Ain't Christmas Without the One You Love"
12. The Emotions' "What Do The Lonely Do at Christmas"
11. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas"
10. Boyz II Men's "Let it Snow" featuring Brian McKnight
9. Jackson 5's "Someday at Christmas"
8. Luther Vandross' "Every Year, Every Christmas"
7. Eartha-Kitt's "Santa Baby"
6. Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas"
5. Nat King Cole's "This Christmas Song"
4. Otis Redding's "Merry Christmas Baby"
3. James Brown's "Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto"
2. The Temptations' "Silent Night"
1. Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas"
LOCAL NEWS: The Top 3 Place To See Santa was originally published on praisecleveland.com