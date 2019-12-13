CLOSE
Tom’s Surprise: Sheryl Underwood

Tom’s favorite Zeta just had to call in and give him his props. Sheryl Underwood says she and Tom have “been through everything together.” He changed her life so many years ago, she says if it weren’t for him letting her on the radio she’s not sure if they would have ever let her on television.

“Nobody wants you to go” Underwood says. Joyner’s voice and show have helped people get elected and also has shown people “who not to mess with!”

Once he leaves the air “radio will never be the same,” Underwood says. He’s “the only light skinned freckled dude on the radio,”  she jokes. Joyner is “very very loved” and she hopes that he enjoys his retirement.

