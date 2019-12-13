Jacque Reid has been a part of the Tom Joyner Morning Show for 12 years and she is so thankful for all of the people she has met that have become her family. She is thankful for having the opportunity to discuss issues that are important to Black women on this powerful platform.

Reid says she will “always be in awe of” Tom Joyner and his greatness. He “let the world know that HBCUs matter,” helped get people elected, talked about issues that are important to the Black community.

She appreciates Sybil Wilkes for loving her, supporting her and for always being the voice of reason.

Reid says that she is “better” and her “life is richer for being a part of the TJMS family.” She will forever be grateful for the opportunity and that “it has been an Epic ride.”

Inside Her Story: Jacque Reid Expresses Her Gratitude was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

