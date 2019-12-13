CLOSE
D.L.’s GED Section: Thank You Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner’s last broadcast was today and D.L. Hughley thanks him for all he has done for him both personally and professionally. Hughley says that Joyner, “has a lot to be proud of” like bringing attention to issues in our community, lifting others up,  sending kids to college and so much more. Hughly credits much of his success to Joyner’s belief in him. He says it takes a big person to have their hands so full of success but still make room “to reach out and pull a lot of people up.” Like many others Hughley is “sad” that he won’t be able to hear him on the radio anymore, and that “his influence will not be a consistent thing in our lives,” but he is so grateful to have a “legend” like Joyner in his life.

