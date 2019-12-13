CLOSE
Entertainment News
Tamron Hall Talk Show Renewed for Season 2!

Congratulations to Tamron Hall! She got that call that she was waiting for from Walt Disney Television, letting her know that her new talk show has been renewed for a second season. Tamron shared the news on social media.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement: “As one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years, Tamron Hall is connecting with audiences in such a powerful and unique way and we are thrilled to build on that momentum with a second season. Tamron’s authenticity and her stunning ability to engage with viewers is remarkable and we look forward to continued success working with our incredible station partners.”

Yay!! We are rooting for you Tamron Hall!! Great Job!

