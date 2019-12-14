The ladies share some of their favorite and not so favorite Secret Santa gift ideas for the holiday season.

Check out the audio above!

Chatter features four incredible women of faith: Dr. DeeDee Freeman-The Leader, Real talk Kim- The Pastor, Jewel Tankard-The Moneymaker, and Monique Idlett Mosley-The Mogul. In each episode, this diverse group of ladies will come together ready to dish on family, relationships, faith and lifestyle in a way that’s never been seen before. Dr. DeeDee Freeman is a wife and mother with a doctorate in strategic leadership, Real Talk Kim is a pastor, best-selling author and human rights activist, Jewel Tankard is the wife of Gospel jazz sensation Ben Tankard and founder of the Millionairess Club, and Monique Idlett Mosley, the ex-wife of super producer Timbaland, is a successful tech investor and entrepreneur.

Dream In Black: Secret Santa [Episode 2] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

