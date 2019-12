via Hallels:

This Christmas Lauren is asking her followers on social media to partner with her and the team to gift the prisoners at Angola State Prison with calls and clothes.

Right now the campaign raised nearly $17,000 to fund clothing and phone calls for the people there this Christmas.

Posted 12 hours ago

