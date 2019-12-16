via FirstLadyB:

In a recent apperance on The Talk….The Clark Sisters talked about their new bio-pic that will be on television and they

shared how rappers Snoop Dogg & Kayne West were big fans of their music.

CLICK HERE to read full story

THE CLARK SISTERS TALK SNOOP & KANYE BEING FANS OF THEIR MUSIC ON THE REAL was originally published on praisecleveland.com