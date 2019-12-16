CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

THE CLARK SISTERS TALK SNOOP & KANYE BEING FANS OF THEIR MUSIC ON THE REAL

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Backstage & Audience

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

via FirstLadyB:

In a recent apperance on The Talk….The Clark Sisters talked about their new bio-pic that will be on television and they

shared how rappers Snoop Dogg & Kayne West were big fans of their music.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Inspiration Celebration Gospel

Star Transformation: Karen Clark Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Karen Clark Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Star Transformation: Karen Clark Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Star Transformation: Karen Clark Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

THE CLARK SISTERS TALK SNOOP & KANYE BEING FANS OF THEIR MUSIC ON THE REAL  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie In Seattle
Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic Finally Reaches Number One…
 2 hours ago
12.16.19
Midsection Of Bride Holding Bouquet While Standing Against Wedding Dresses In Shop
Hallmark Channel Looks to Bring Back Same-Sex Wedding…
 2 hours ago
12.16.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…
 6 hours ago
12.16.19
Michelle Williams Praise in the Park 2015
Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A…
 6 hours ago
12.16.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close