via dfox8cleveland:

We won’t have a winning season…not this year as the Browns lost to the Arizona Cardinals 38-24.

Cleveland returns home next Sunday to face the AFC North Division Champs, Baltimore. It will be the final home game of the year for the Browns.

CLICK HERE to read story

LOCAL NEWS: BROWNS FALL TO CARDINALS, 38-24 was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: