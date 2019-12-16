via Wkyc:

Tribe fans…Say it isn’t so……Ace pitcher Corey Kluber has been traded to The Texas Rangers!!

In return, the Indians will receive outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. and right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

Kluber, 33, had spent his entire MLB career in Cleveland since debuting with the team in 2011. In that span, the right-hander has won two American League Cy Young Awards (2014, 2017), in addition to being named to 3 All-Star Games.

LOCAL NEWS: Indians Trade Corey Kluber To Texas Rangers was originally published on praisecleveland.com