LOCAL NEWS: Indians Trade Corey Kluber To Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers trade with Cleveland Indians for two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber

Tribe fans…Say it isn’t so……Ace pitcher Corey Kluber has been traded to The Texas Rangers!!

In return, the Indians will receive outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. and right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

Kluber, 33, had spent his entire MLB career in Cleveland since debuting with the team in 2011. In that span, the right-hander has won two American League Cy Young Awards (2014, 2017), in addition to being named to 3 All-Star Games.

LOCAL NEWS: Indians Trade Corey Kluber To Texas Rangers  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

