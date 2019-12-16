CLOSE
Cast of ABC’s Live ‘Good Times’ Special Named

ABC has named Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish along with When They See Us stars Jharrel Jerome and Asante Blackk for a new live Good Times special.

This is the network’s second “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” event, and Good Times will air along with a live recreation of  All in the Family.

According to The Hollywood ReporterDavis and Andre Braugher will play Florida and James Evans; Haddish will play Willona Woods, while Pharoah, Blackk, and Foxx portray J.J., Michael, and Thelma Evans, respectively. Jerome’s role has yet to be disclosed. Corinne Foxx rounds out the cast.

Another treat viewers will hear is legend Patti LaBelle and, interestingly enough, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson will perform the song’s iconic theme song.

ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” will air this Wednesday, December 18th

Cast of ABC’s Live ‘Good Times’ Special Named  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

