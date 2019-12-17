via Wkyc:
How can a safe just walk out of the Justice Center??
Apparently that is what happen at the Justice Center’s Cafeteria….When a manager came to work and found broken glass and the missing safe.
CLICK HERE to read story
LOCAL NEWS: Safe Stolen From The Justice Center Cafeteria Area was originally published on praisecleveland.com