CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Organizations Team Up To Help Families This Holiday Season

Close-Up Of Christmas Presents By Tree On Floor

Source: Tereza Tsiaulouskaya / EyeEm / Getty

via News5:

The Black Shield Police Association has teamed up with The Vanguards of Cleveland to spread Holiday Cheer to some families in Greater Cleveland.

The organization’s partnership has helped families with the holidays for the last three years.

Families will be handed their gifts December 20. The Black Shield Police Association and The Vanguards of Cleveland adopted three schools to receive presents.

CLICK HERE to read story

Man celebrates climbing stop mountain

10 Gospel Songs That'll Lift Your Spirits

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Gospel Songs That'll Lift Your Spirits

Continue reading 10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

10 Gospel Songs That'll Lift Your Spirits

Feeling down? Sounds like you need a praise break! Here's a list of 10 gospel songs sure to pick up your mood...

LOCAL NEWS: Organizations Team Up To Help Families This Holiday Season  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
"Queen & Slim" Screening & Conversation
LOCAL NEWS: Ms. Lauryn Hill To Perform at…
 6 hours ago
12.17.19
12 items
Y’all, In What Dimension Is Jennifer Beals 55-Years-Old?
 9 hours ago
12.17.19
Dave Chappelle's Block Party
Teyana Taylor’s Baby Junie Turns 4th & Singer…
 11 hours ago
12.17.19
Pusha T Teams Up With D.C. Nightlife Legends…
 11 hours ago
12.17.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close