via News5:

The Black Shield Police Association has teamed up with The Vanguards of Cleveland to spread Holiday Cheer to some families in Greater Cleveland.

The organization’s partnership has helped families with the holidays for the last three years.

Families will be handed their gifts December 20. The Black Shield Police Association and The Vanguards of Cleveland adopted three schools to receive presents.

LOCAL NEWS: Organizations Team Up To Help Families This Holiday Season was originally published on praisecleveland.com