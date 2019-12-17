Gabrielle Union Says She’s No ‘Happy Negro’ After ‘AGT’ Firing

via BlackAmericaWeb/NY Magee, EURweb.com:

Recently at an event actress Gabrielle Union alluded to her firing from “America’s Got Talent”.

The actress did not specifically call out the NBC series during a panel discussion about female empowerment and inclusivity but it’s her first time publicly addressing workplace inequalities since leaving the show.

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line 15 photos Launch gallery Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line 1. Source:New York & Company 1 of 15 2. Source:New York & Company 2 of 15 3. Source:New York & Company 3 of 15 4. Source:New York & Company 4 of 15 5. Source:New York & Company 5 of 15 6. Source:New York & Company 6 of 15 7. Source:New York & Company 7 of 15 8. Source:New York & Company 8 of 15 9. Source:New York & Company 9 of 15 10. Source:New York & Company 10 of 15 11. Source:New York & Company 11 of 15 12. Source:New York & Company 12 of 15 13. Source:New York & Company 13 of 15 14. Source:New York & Company 14 of 15 15. Source:New York & Company 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company Holiday Line Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line [caption id="attachment_3064140" align="alignleft" width="989"] Source: New York & Company / New York & Company[/caption] Gabrielle Union continues to keep wowing us this year, and her newest holiday line for New York & Company is no different. She truly outdid herself this season. The collection is a beautiful assortment of shiny metallics, sequins, luxe fabrics, and dramatic flair. It also has something for everyone, so whether you're attending a party or office happy hour, you can choose between classic sheath dresses, versatile blouses, and a ton of holiday glamour. That, and for those on a budget, this line won't break your bank. Most of the holiday collection is under $129.95. But even better: The campaign's models are incredibly inclusive, featuring two Black trans women, Ashlee Marie Preston and Isis King, WNBA player Candace Parker, dancer Nia Sioux, and Dominican-American actress Dania Ramirez. Take a look at some of our favorite looks:

Gabrielle Union Says She’s No ‘Happy Negro’ After ‘AGT’ Firing was originally published on praisecleveland.com