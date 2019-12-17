CLOSE
Gabrielle Union Says She’s No ‘Happy Negro’ After ‘AGT’ Firing

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

via BlackAmericaWeb/NY Magee, EURweb.com:

Recently at an event actress Gabrielle Union alluded to her firing from “America’s Got Talent”.

The actress did not specifically call out the NBC series during a panel discussion about female empowerment and inclusivity but it’s her first time publicly addressing workplace inequalities since leaving the show.

New York & Company Gabrielle Union Holiday Line 2019

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line

[caption id="attachment_3064140" align="alignleft" width="989"] Source: New York & Company / New York & Company[/caption] Gabrielle Union continues to keep wowing us this year, and her newest holiday line for New York & Company is no different. She truly outdid herself this season. The collection is a beautiful assortment of shiny metallics, sequins, luxe fabrics, and dramatic flair. It also has something for everyone, so whether you're attending a party or office happy hour, you can choose between classic sheath dresses, versatile blouses, and a ton of holiday glamour. That, and for those on a budget, this line won't break your bank. Most of the holiday collection is under $129.95. But even better: The campaign's models are incredibly inclusive, featuring two Black trans women, Ashlee Marie Preston and Isis King, WNBA player Candace Parker, dancer Nia Sioux, and Dominican-American actress Dania Ramirez. Take a look at some of our favorite looks:

Gabrielle Union Says She’s No ‘Happy Negro’ After ‘AGT’ Firing  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

