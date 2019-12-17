Mariah Carey has landed the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for her famous holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

This is the first time the 25-year-old song has hit No. 1. The song’s previous record was No. 3 on the chart.

Now a holiday classic, the song was first released in 1994 on Carey’s “Merry Christmas” album. She was 24 when she recorded it.

To date, Carey has earned more than $60 million in royalties off the song.

Mariah Carey’s 1994 “All I Want For Christmas” hits number one spot for first time ever was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Kenny Kixx Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: