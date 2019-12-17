Fashion Nova Is Accused Of Underpaying Their Workers In LA Factories

Fashion Nova is no stranger to making headlines. The brand was recently in the news because of a lawsuit filed by luxury retail brand Versace for copying their designs. Less than a month later, Fashion Nova has come under fire once again for having unsanitary work conditions and paying their employees less than minimum wage.

Fashion Nova is known for making new styles at a rapid rate. Because they can recreate runway fashion with a high turnover rate, they’re extremely marketable to the public. But at what cost? The NY Times released an article that highlights the working conditions of Fashion Nova employees. “In investigations conducted from 2016 through this year, the department discovered Fashion Nova clothing being made in dozens of factories that owed $3.8 million in back wages to hundreds of workers, according to internal federal documents that summarized the findings and were reviewed by The New York Times. Those factories, which are hired by middlemen to produce garments for fashion brands, paid their sewers as little as $2.77 an hour, according to a person familiar with the investigation.”

1/ Any suggestion that Fashion Nova is responsible for underpaying anyone working on our brand is categorically false. Furthermore, we have written agreements with all of our more than 700 vendors in which they commit to pay their employees and sub-contractors in strict… — FashionNova (@FashionNova) December 16, 2019

2/ alignment with California law. Any vendor found to not be in compliance is immediately put on a six-month probationary period. A second violation results in a suspension of all agreements with that vendor. — FashionNova (@FashionNova) December 16, 2019

Fashion Nova sites no wrong doing. “We have already had a highly productive and positive meeting with the Department of Labor in which we discussed our ongoing commitment to ensuring that all workers involved with the Fashion Nova brand are appropriately compensated for the work they do,” Erica Meierhans, Fashion Nova’s general counsel, said in a statement to The Times. “Any suggestion that Fashion Nova is responsible for underpaying anyone working on our brand is categorically false.” The brand also refuted the claims via their Twitter account.

The NY Times sat down with a former sewer of the brand to to discuss the unsanitary work conditions along with the subpar pay wage. Ms Cortes, a 56 year-old woman who worked at the Coco Love factory in Vernon, CA for a few months, says “There were cockroaches. There were rats. The conditions weren’t good.” She worked 7 days a week and did not have a steady pay rate. The faster she was able to produce, the more she was able to make. On average, she earned $270 in a week, the equivalent of $4.66 an hour, she said.

In 2016, Ms. Cortes resigned from the Coco Love factory and later reached a settlement with the company for $5,000 in back wages. For the value of each finished product, factory workers would only make $2-$4 per item. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the brand pays their celebrity ambassadors thousands of dollars to wear and post their clothing, but pays their employees a couple of bucks per item.

The NY Times spoke with other workers who recalled the same treatment. Sixty-five hour work weeks that resulted in $225 per week. Between the lawsuits for copying designs and the back payment owed to most Fashion Nova factory employees, the brand may have a very short shelf life. Check out the rest of the NY Times article here.

DON’T MISS:

Versace Sues Fashion Nova For Recreating JLo’s Iconic Green Grammys Dress

25 Photos Of Your Favorite Celebs Stylin’ In Their Fashion Nova ‘Fits

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look 40 photos Launch gallery 40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look 1. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2019 View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 16, 2019 at 9:22pm PDT 1 of 40 2. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2019 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy) on Oct 15, 2019 at 11:39am PDT 2 of 40 3. Rihanna, JFK Airport, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. Rihanna JFK Airport, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. Rihanna JFK Airport, 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2017 Source:Getty 6 of 40 7. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 25, 2017 Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. Rihanna, LAX, 2017 Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. Rihanna arrives at Heathrow, 2009 Source:Getty 9 of 40 10. Rihanna, LAX, 2016 Source:Getty 10 of 40 11. Rihanna, Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, 2016 Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. Rihanna, LAX, 2016 Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. Rihanna, LAX, 2016 Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. Rihanna, LAX, 2015 Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. Rihanna at Charles De Gaulle Airport, 2015 Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. Rihanna, LAX, 2015 Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. Rihanna, JFK, 2015 Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. Rihanna, LAX, 2015 Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. Rihanna, Tokyo Airport, 2015 Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2015 Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. Rihanna, JFK, 2015 Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2012 Source:Getty 22 of 40 23. Rihanna, LAX, 2012 Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2015 Source:Getty 24 of 40 25. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty 25 of 40 26. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty 26 of 40 27. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty 27 of 40 28. Rihanna Leaving Her Hotel For The Airport In NYC In 2014 Source:Getty 28 of 40 29. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty 29 of 40 30. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012 Source:Getty 30 of 40 31. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2013 Source:Getty 31 of 40 32. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012 Source:Getty 32 of 40 33. Rihanna At Toronto Airport In 2012 Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012 Source:Getty 34 of 40 35. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012 Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2010 Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. Rihanna At Newark Airport In 2009 Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2009 Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012 Source:Getty 39 of 40 40. Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012 Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading 40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look 40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look My girlfriend met her current husband while in an airport. Airports are always busy and bustling, making it the perfect location for people watching! Personally, I like to see what people choose to wear to the airport and their overall airport style. While "dressing up" for the airport seems like it's a thing of the past, the right outfit can get you upgraded into First Class (look like you belong, honey). I've always been intrigued by what celebs choose to wear to the airport, whether it's for a domestic or international flight. Often times, upon arrival (or even departure) there are their fans and paparazzi there to meet them. The pressure is on to look good! No one has airport fashion down quite like Rihanna. She either always looks chic or comfortable and often a mixture of both. We rounded up 40 fashion moments of Rihanna that we have loved from over the years. Whether it was her obsession with camo, her love for Puma slippers, or her high end accessories, we have all the best airport photos of Rihanna that will inspire your next look when it comes time to jet set.

Fashion Nova Is Accused Of Underpaying Their Workers In LA Factories was originally published on hellobeautiful.com