LOCAL NEWS: Ms. Lauryn Hill To Perform at MGM Northfield Park in 2020

"Queen & Slim" Screening & Conversation

After more than 21 years since her first and only studio solo album came out, Lauryn Hill is in the middle of a worldwide tour, and in 2020, she’ll be stopping in Northeast Ohio.

Hill will be performing at MGM Northfield Park’s center stage on Mar. 12 at 9 p.m. The stop was only recently added, and will come sandwiched between shows in Cincinnati and Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Once part of The Fugees, Ms. Hill found success with her critically acclaimed and best-selling album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which later went “octuple-platinum.”

Some of the hit singles from the album include “Ex-Factor,” “Everything is Everything,” and the chart-topping “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

You can get your tickets for the Mar. 12 show now.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Paras Griffin and Getty Images

