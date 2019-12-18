CLOSE
KORYN HAWTHORNE’S ‘WON’T HE DO IT’ OFFICIALLY CERTIFIED GOLD

On December 16th, GRAMMY® nominee, Billboard Music Award and NAACP Image Award winning artist, Koryn Hawthorne, was presented with a gold plaque commemorating her #1 smash hit “Won’t He Do It” being RIAA-Certified Gold® by her record label, RCA Inspiration.

[caption id="attachment_1944201" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stefan Scott / TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY[/caption] After her amazing performance at the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration, Koryn Hawthorne sat down with Praise’s own Ronnette Harrison to talk about what’s next! In 2019, Hawthorne received a Grammy Award nomination for her hit single “Won’t He Do It,” and toured with Kirk Franklin. Also, Hawthorne’s single “Enough” was featured in the movie “Overcomer” and in the interview below you will see more movie goals for the award-winning single. Hawthorne talks about more 2020 goals, Millenials in christ and more. Check it out! Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!   https://youtu.be/pznUWI2_MJs    

