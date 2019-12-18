David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for Plus-Size Wedding Dresses

Source: David’s Bridal / David’s Bridal/HelloBeautiful:

For upcoming brides who wear a size 16 or larger, one of the country’s most popular wedding dress companies has some good news.

David’s Bridal will no longer charge more money for plus-sized sized gowns.

“On average, the up charge for a plus-size wedding gown is nearly 15 percent, and we do not believe that a woman’s size should determine how much she pays,” Jim Marcum, CEO of David’s Bridal, said in a statement.

Adding, “Since I started at David’s Bridal just over four months ago, I have made it my number one priority to serve all brides, making it our mission to remind every bride that she is beautiful.”

“Going forward, all brides and bridesmaids will pay the same price for the same style, regardless of the size.”

While the company offers sizes 0 to 30W, it used to charge more for the extra fabric, beading, and lace it may take to create larger gowns. But thanks its to price parity mission, that is no longer the case.

Marcum recently told Bustle, this decision came from actually listening to their customers.

“We’ve immersed ourselves in our customer. What is our customer telling us? What does our customer feel? What does our customer think about us? Price parity was an issue that came rising up to the top. It’s an emotional issue,” Marcum says. “As we are doing everything we can to bring the consumer back to the center of everything we do, we felt this was an incredibly important issue that we take on.”

Hopefully, other nationwide brands are paying attention.

