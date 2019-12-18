via hallels:

Congratz to LeAndria & Donald for the Number One Hit Song “Deliever Me”

Donald Lawrence says: “Deliver Me is Spiritual Song Psychotherapy; it encourages the listener to accept past oppressions but embrace brand new freedom from self-sabotage by declaring ‘This Is My Exodus’…I’m blessed by testimonies of a new sense of freedom…and Le’Andria Johnson, thank you for your transparency.”

CLICK HERE to read story

Donald Lawrence & Le’Andria Johnson Receive Plaques For Their #1 Hit “Deliver Me was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: