Amy Grant Awarded For 1 Billion Global Streams

via Hallels:
CCM Singer Amy Grant reached a milestone as her record label gave her a award for 1 Billion Global Streams.!!
With a career that spans more than 40 years, three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, Grant’s total career album sales have exceeded 30 million – all before streams- which now continue to give her career even more longevity as we enter a new decade.
