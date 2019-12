via news5:

What a great honor for Cleveland Browns players Nick Chubb & Jarvis Landry for being named to the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Chubb, a second-round pick in 2018, is leading the NFL in rushing yards this season with 1,408.

Landry leads the Browns with 74 receptions this year, 1,018 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

LOCAL NEWS: Two Cleveland Browns Named To 2020 Pro Bowl was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 11 hours ago

