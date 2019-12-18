SPORTS: OBJ Sets The Record Straight On Whether Or Not He’s Leaving The Browns

For several weeks, there has been a lot of rumors involving current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

There have been reports saying he was telling other teams to “come get me.” Most recently, there have even rumored talks of OBJ showing interest with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, he is finally setting the record straight on all of those reports. Here is what WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland has to say from the Browns star:

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave,” he added. “We’re going to be here. We’re going to do it again and we’re going to be, you know, what we felt like we should have been and correct all the little mistakes.”

OBJ adds he is not going back to New York, and he is not talking to Pittsburgh.

It sounds like he plans on staying put in Cleveland for a while.

