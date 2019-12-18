D.L’s GED Section: White Supremacy Sign

Over the weekend was the Army vs. Navy game and as exciting as the game was, folks couldn’t stop talking about what went on in the stands. A group of navy cadets flashed the white supremacy sign and of course some people are trying to defend them saying that the gesture means “okay.” But if that’s true, D.L. wants to know why so many people were trying to “slap their hands down.” Folks like to try to believe that racism is no longer an issue but it is. It is being taught to young people like the young men in the stands and D.L. calls it “disturbing.”

