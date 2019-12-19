CLOSE
Beyonce, Pharrell Make Shortlist For Oscar Nominations

Music superstars Beyonce and Pharrell Williams are in the running to earn Oscar nods. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a shortlist Tuesday for some of this year’s nominations. Beyonce’s “Spirit” from The Lion King and Pharrell’s Black Godfather song “Letter to My Godfather” are among the final 15 selections for Best Original Song. The Neptunes MC earned a Best Original Song nomination for “Happy” from Despicable Me 2 in 2014 but lost to Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s “Let It Go” from Frozen. If Beyonce is one of the official nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards, it will be the first time the songstress will compete for the honor.

(Source-Variety)

Beyonce, Pharrell Make Shortlist For Oscar Nominations  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

