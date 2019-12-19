CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: SALVATION ARMY NEEDS DONATIONS

DAVID BREWSTER ‚Ä¢ dbrewster@startribune.com Thursday_11/12/09_St.Anthony ] The Salvation Army handed out the red kettles and hand bells at a kick-off ceremony for its annual holiday fund raiser.

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

via Wkyc:

Today when you go shopping for those last minute gifts, please don’t walk past the little Red Kettle.

The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland is more than $300,000 in the hole this year, so every dollar and cent donated counts.

LOCAL NEWS: SALVATION ARMY NEEDS DONATIONS  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

