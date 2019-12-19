LOCAL NEWS: Warrensville Heights High School Student Graduates From Tri-C!

A big congratulations are in order for Cameron Ray!

The 17-year-old junior from Warrensville Heights High School has now become the youngest student in his district to walk away as a Cuyahoga Community College graduate with an “associate degree in the arts.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Ray was part of a program called College Credit Plus (CCP) that gives students from grades 7 to 12 the opportunity to graduate from college early by taking part in the state’s dual enrollment plan, according to school officials. Ray was in middle school when he started prepping to start his college journey at Tri-C.

Ray graduated this semester along with six other students.

Many high school students have attended Tri-C since the CCP program started in 2015.

As for Ray, he plans on studying film directing at Cleveland State University when he attends there, and he plans to finsh “high school in 2021.”

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Cuyahoga Community College