Denver Radio Talk Show Pulled After Co-Host Hopes ‘A Nice School Shooting’ Interrupts Impeachment Coverage

The Denver, Colorado area has seen many school shooting during the last twenty years, including the ones at Columbine High School in 1999 and STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019.

A Denver radio station has pulled the plug on a talk show after one of the two hosts made a remark that went too far.

It started when, during the opening segment of “Chuck and Julie” on 710 KNUS, co-host Chuck Bonniwell mentioned that they would be discussing the “never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump.”

It would later lead into this discussion as heard here, according to WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Co-host Julie Hayden laughed before Bonniwell added, “You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the (monotony).” “No, no, don’t even say that, no, don’t even say that,” Hayden said. “Don’t call us. Chuck didn’t say that.”

Bonniwell would respond afterwards with “which, no one would be hurt.”

KNUS said on its website that the school shooting remarks were “inappropriate,” and that the “Chuck and Julie” show was immediately cancelled.

Bonniwell later apologized for his remarks, saying that they were meant as a “joke, and that he was “sorry it was not received in that light.”

