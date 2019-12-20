Dominique Da Diva dished it all for her Diva’s Daily Dirt. A$AP Rocky is responding to his alledge sex tape leak. If you’ve been under a rock the past 24 hours, then you would know that #ASAP Rocky has been the butt of every internet joke with his lack of appearance in this tape. His response on twitter also hinted like it was him in the video:

MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM 😮 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 19, 2019

Diva’s Daily Dirt: A$AP Rocky Responds To His Sex Tape Leaking was originally published on kysdc.com

Posted By QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted December 20, 2019

