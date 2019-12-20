Diva’s Daily Dirt: A$AP Rocky Responds To His Sex Tape Leaking

| 12.20.19
Dominique Da Diva dished it all for her Diva’s Daily Dirt. A$AP Rocky is responding to his alledge sex tape leak. If you’ve been under a rock the past 24 hours, then you would know that #ASAP Rocky has been the butt of every internet joke with his lack of appearance in this tape. His response on twitter also hinted like it was him in the video:

If you want the rest of the details and more, watch the full dirt on above! Catch the Daily Dirt Monday – Friday at 3:35 PM  and 6:00 PM on the Quick Silva Show.

