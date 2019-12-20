CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Leslie Jones’ Netflix Comedy Special To Premiere Next Month

Leslie Jones’ comedy special is set to premiere on Netflix next month. The streaming service announced yesterday that “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” will be available to watch on January 14. The special is directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators of “Game of Thrones.” The stand-up special is the comedian’s first big project since her departure from SNL in September.

(Source-Variety)

Leslie Jones’ Netflix Comedy Special To Premiere Next Month  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
The Politics of Gas Prices
How You Can Get FREE Coffee on Christmas…
 49 mins ago
12.21.19
Diva’s Daily Dirt: A$AP Rocky Responds To His…
 1 day ago
12.21.19
QuickSilva One on One Sit Down With Lil…
 1 day ago
12.21.19
Leslie Jones’ Netflix Comedy Special To Premiere Next…
 1 day ago
12.21.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close