Leslie Jones’ Netflix Comedy Special To Premiere Next Month

Leslie Jones’ comedy special is set to premiere on Netflix next month. The streaming service announced yesterday that “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” will be available to watch on January 14. The special is directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators of “Game of Thrones.” The stand-up special is the comedian’s first big project since her departure from SNL in September.

(Source-Variety)

Posted By JC Posted December 20, 2019

