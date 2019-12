via Hallels:

What a performance when Jennifer Hudson delivered a worshipful version of “Hallelujah” at the Global Citizen Prize award ceremony on Dec. 13 at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall

Other than Hudson, Sting, John Legend, Chris Martin, Jorja Smith, Raphael Saadiq, Stormzy and H.E.R. all performed at the ceremony.

Jennifer Hudson Gave Them Praise At The Global Citizen Prize Award Ceremony was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 13 hours ago

