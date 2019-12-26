CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

YouVersion Names Most Popular Bible Verse Of 2019

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

via GetUpMornings/Bro PatrickCole:

According to TheBelle Report:

The global YouVersion community engaged more in the Bible this year than in any previous year. In fact, people read and listened to the Bible 30% more this year compared to last year. In total, YouVersion saw 5.6 billion chapters listened to and 35.6 billion chapters read in 2019.

Around the world, the Bible verse most engaged with throughout the year is Philippians 4:6: “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.

“Our desire is to help people grow in their relationship with God by encouraging them to read the Bible and seek Him every day,” said YouVersion Founder Bobby Gruenewald. “We’re encouraged to see so many people turning to the Bible in response to their worries, remembering what God has done in their lives, and choosing to trust in His faithfulness.”

One of the most popular offerings of the Bible App is daily Plans that combine portions of Scripture with devotional content. This year alone, the community completed a record-breaking 1.1 billion days in their daily Bible Plans. People also made 2 billion highlights, bookmarks, and notes to mark meaningful verses and record what God revealed to them in their studies. Many even took the extra step to tell others how the Bible was impacting them, resulting in more than 478 million verses shared.

“What we are seeing in global engagement is exciting to us because with every verse highlighted, Plan day completed, or audio chapter listened to, that’s a person who is being transformed by knowing God more intimately through spending time in the Bible,” said Gruenewald. “We’re humbled by the opportunity to see lives changed in every country around the world.”

YouVersion Names Most Popular Bible Verse Of 2019  was originally published on praiseindy.com

50th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Inside

Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin's Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

17 photos Launch gallery

Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin's Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

Continue reading Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin’s Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin's Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

[caption id="attachment_126075" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jason Kempin / Getty[/caption] Christian music’s biggest night returned to Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville yesterday (October 15) as entertainers celebrated the 50th annual Dove AwardsLauren Diagle won big with three awards for artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.  Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Kirk Franklin’s win for gospel artist of the year and contempory gospel song of the year was also a highlight as he shed light on last week’s police killing of Atatiana Jefferson during his acceptance speech.  “A young girl by the name of Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home by a policeman and I am just asking that we send up prayers for her family and for his, and asking that we send up prayers for that 8-year-old little boy that saw that tragedy,” he said.  Performances included Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Kelontae Gavin, Jonathan McReynolds, CeCe Winans and more.  See a list of gospel artists who were honored with awards and check out exclusive photos from the night below! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Artist of the Year: Lauren Daigle New Artist of the Year: Aaron Cole Worship Song of the Year: “Who You Say I Am” - Hillsong Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: TobyMac Gospel Artist of the Year: Kirk Franklin Song of the Year: “You Say” - Lauren Daigle Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne Traditional Gospel Song of the Year: “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus) (feat. Le'Andria Johnson)” – Donald Lawrence Contemporary Gospel Song of the Year: “Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin Gospel Worship Album of the Year: Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: Let the Trap Say Amen – Lecrae & Zaytoven Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year: “Fight for Me” – GAWVI Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: Goshen – Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers Click here for the full list of winners.

YouVersion Names Most Popular Bible Verse Of 2019  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Kevin Spacey, the host of the award ceremony, arrives on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prizes, an awards ceremony that's been likened to the Academy Awards of science, at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013
Kevin Spacey Drops Another Creepy Christmas Video
 2 hours ago
12.26.19
15 items
Lizzo Clapsback At Nontenured Professor Who Says She’s…
 2 hours ago
12.26.19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CATS
Several of the ‘Cats’ Movie Cast Members Are…
 2 hours ago
12.26.19
Cardi B
Cardi B Closes On Dream House Gives Fan…
 3 hours ago
12.26.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close