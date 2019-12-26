CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Several of the ‘Cats’ Movie Cast Members Are Now Staying Away From the The End Result

"Cats" World Premiere

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

What works on the Broadway stage, may not always work on the big screen.  The latest example: ‘Cats.”

Remember the big musical that was all the rage going back to its England debut in 1981, and later in New York in 1982, before recently becoming a full-length feature just now?

The Tom Hopper-directed film was supposed to be a success with both audiences and critics alike.  Now, not only it is appearing to be a flop with both groups, but those involved are becoming less and less proud of the work.

From Uproxx:

Even the cast, including [James] Corden and Taylor Swift, is subtly distancing themselves from the film, which was supposed to be an Oscars contender; now it’ll be lucky to make $30 million.

Swift said in an interview with Variety that she said “yes right away,” and “You have to dislocate the end result with your experience.”

As for CBS’ ‘Late Late Show’ host Corden?  Here is his response:

Corden hasn’t seen Cats yet, but he’s heard that “it’s terrible,” the late-night host joked (?) on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

He did add he plans to see the movie “one day.”

So while some of the cast is trying to stay away from ‘Cats,’ Hopper has said that he was proud to finish up the movie.

If only a lot more people showed up to actually see it.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of ANGELA WEISS and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bruce Glikas and Getty Images

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]
Chris Brown
5 photos

Videos
Latest
Kevin Spacey, the host of the award ceremony, arrives on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prizes, an awards ceremony that's been likened to the Academy Awards of science, at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013
Kevin Spacey Drops Another Creepy Christmas Video
 2 hours ago
12.26.19
15 items
Lizzo Clapsback At Nontenured Professor Who Says She’s…
 2 hours ago
12.26.19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CATS
Several of the ‘Cats’ Movie Cast Members Are…
 2 hours ago
12.26.19
Cardi B
Cardi B Closes On Dream House Gives Fan…
 3 hours ago
12.26.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close