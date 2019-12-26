Kevin Spacey Drops Another Creepy Christmas Video

Kevin Spacey is at it again.

After dropping a video on Christmas Eve of last year, he decided to drop another one for this year.

It is just creepy as the first one he did, and yes, he does not seem to have a care in the world.

Spacey posted, what appears to be an annual event, a video on his Twitter and YouTube pages titled “KTWK” (which could stand for “Kill Them With Kindness”), and is only a minute. Also, like the last video, he does it as his ‘House of Cards’ character Frank Underwood.

From Uproxx:

“You didn’t think I’d miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” he semi-ominously proclaims, while perched in front of a fire and staring deep into the lens.

He added that 2019 was a “pretty good year” for him, despite the lawsuits and trials he had to go through, and hopes for “more good in this world” for 2020.

Here is how Spacey ends the video:

He concludes with what sounds like a warning: “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can…kill them with kindness.”

Whatever Kevin!

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Bay Area News and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Robyn Beck and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Twitter, YouTube and Uproxx