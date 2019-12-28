Days Before Her Murder, Baltimore Salon Owner Told Police ‘I’m Scared For My Life’

Right before the holidays, Baltimore lost one of its rising stars.

Destiny Harrison, a young “go-getter” and salon owner was murdered days after she told authorities she feared for her life.

According to WMAR, on Saturday (Dec. 21), police were called to the 21-year-old’s MadamD Beauty Bar with reports that shots rang out at the salon. The new mother was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died due to her injuries as a result of being shot in the head.

While police are currently looking for the murder suspects, on Dec. 10 Harrison was attacked and robbed by two neighbors, WMAR noted. In written testimony, Harrison accused one of the suspects of holding her down while the other one hit and stomped on her after she demanded her property back.

The two suspects then allegedly fled with $3,000 worth of hair bundles that Harrison sold at her salon. In addition, Harrison told the court that she knew one of the suspects had a violent background.

“I’m scared for my life and business,” she wrote.

Harrison’s mother, Raquel Harrison, told WBAL TV that her daughter was an amazing mother.

“Destiny loved her daughter; that was the light of her life,” she said. “That was probably the most pivotal moment in her life, was her daughter.”

“She wanted to be known as a legend for doing hair, and I think she did that,” Harrison said.

Destiny’s uncle, Dewine McQueen, is in shock, telling WMAR, “It’s unbelievable that some evil soul would do something like this.”

“She was my heart, loved her greatly… wonderful girl, entrepreneur, a go-getter. She built this [MadamD Beauty Bar] from the ground up.”

McQueen is also urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“Somebody gotta know something. Please come forward. We need to get these demonic souls here. They need to pay for their crime. There’s no doubt about that, in the name of Jesus, there’s no doubt.”

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

