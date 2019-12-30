LOCAL NEWS: Kitchens Out!! Who Will Be The New Coach Of The Browns?

via Wkyc:

Well another Brown’s Season is in the books and now with the firing of Freddy Kitchens…Who will be the head coach next year?

Here are a few names that are available:

Former NFL head coaches

Ron Rivera

Spent the past nine seasons as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, amassing a 76-63-1 regular-season record, 3-4 postseason record, three NFC South division titles and an appearance in Super Bowl 50. Defensive-minded coach who was fired after 12 games in 2019, but is expected to get another head coaching gig as early as 2020.

Marvin Lewis

Tallied a 131-122-3 record and four division titles in 16 seasons as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as an 0-7 postseason record. Currently serves as a special advisor to the Arizona State football program, but has been linked to the Washington Redskins’ head coach vacancy.

College coaches

Urban Meyer

Three-time national champion head coach who amassed a 187-32 record over the course of 17 seasons at Bowling Green (2001-2002), Utah (2003-2004), Florida (2005-2010) and Ohio State (2012-2018). Considered one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football history. Ashtabula native who retired following the 2018 season, but has since been linked to potential openings with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and the Browns.

