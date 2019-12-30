“I Didn’t Think I Was Worthy Of This Kind Of Happiness:” Singer Major Proposes To His Girlfriend

The celebrity Christmas proposals are slowly rolling in and singer Major is the latest star to share the joy of love with his fans this holiday season.

Yesterday, the “This is Why I Love You” hit maker posted a foreshadowing photo on Instagram with his girlfriend, writing, “I thank God for Love… #TisTheSeason to be Loved! #ThisIsWhyILoveYou.”

Today that post was followed up with an even more telling video of the same woman showing off a diamond on her ring finger with the words yes in the background. Confirming that his girlfriend accepted his proposal in the caption, the 35-year-old added, “Y’all I didn’t think I was worthy of this kind of happiness. God proved otherwise. Amazing Grace how sweet the sound. I know for sure – it’s Love I’ve found.”

Ironically, Major starred in the TV One Christmas movie “Dear Santa, I Need a Date,” this December, though the movie title obviously doesn’t pertain to his personal life, which he’s kept under wraps since entering the music scene. When interviewed about the role on Fox 11, the hosts did bring up his girlfriend which prompted Major to declare “She’s amazing,” but he didn’t go into further detail.

There’s no word on how long Major and his fiancée have been dating, but he strikes us as the “when you know, you know” type. When asked on the red carpet for the premier of the Lifetime movie “Love by the 10th Date” whether he personally believes in love by the tenth date, he said: “If you haven’t figured it out by then I think there’s some things, but sometimes it takes time. Sometimes it takes time, you know? And ten may be the win.”

With “This is Why I Love You” being one of the top wedding songs of the past three years, it’ll be interesting to see if Major serenades his own bride with his hit on their big day.

