Up-Date: First Lady Lois Evans Wife Of Dr Tony Evans Passed Away

"Overcomer" Dallas Movie Premiere

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Family we are sad to announce the passing of First Lady Lois Evans the wife of Dr Tony Evans this morning.

Dr  Evans made the announcement  on his Facebook Page:

“Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from heaven.

I had the privilege of holding her hand as she was lulled into eternity. Our four children surrounded her as well. As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived.

We are what we are because of her.

Thank you so much for praying for my wife and for my family. God answered our prayers this morning by relieving her of suffering. But the truth is, He has been answering our prayers all along. Lois lived beyond medical expectations, not once, but over and over again. God has been so kind to give us more time to make wonderful memories.While we know the coming days will be challenging, right now we are grateful for the life and love of a woman who planted seeds that will bear fruit for generations to come.

Thank you for your continued prayers for our family as we grieve, and also for your patience as we finalize our plans to honor her life”

From The Praise 94.5 Family we are praying for the entire Evans Family at this time

Up-Date: First Lady Lois Evans Wife Of Dr Tony Evans Passed Away  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

