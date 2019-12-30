The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Extends Its Reach To A New Audience 

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is quick-paced and anchored by one of the nation’s most popular comedians. Easily entertaining a wide variety of listeners, the “can’t miss a minute” morning show perfectly blends music, exclusive comedy and spiritual entertainment with today’s hottest topics in news, entertainment and sports. Rickey Smiley was recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters in 2017 as recipient of the Marconi award for “Top National/Syndicated Talent.”

At the top of January 2020, dozens of stations will debut the newly formatted show which will air weekdays from 6a-10a ET.

Rickey uses personality, humor, conviction and relevant information to deliver a high-energy morning show engaging his listening community in unexpected ways. His show has distinguished itself with its innovative mix of entertainment and an unfiltered view on contemporary black life and parenthood, focusing on family, community and mentorship.

Rounding out the show is a cast of personalities known to spark engagement and laughs:

Eva Marcille – Mom, model and entrepreneur who contributes a relatable woman’s point of view with a sharp wit and sometimes challenging position

Gary Wit Da Tea – Listeners count on Gary for the hottest entertainment gossip and a colorful opinion on just about everything

Da Brat – The same in-your-face candor that made her a hip hop star makes her a listener favorite, bringing wit, humor and a fresh outlook every morning

Rock T – A sports analyst with a hip hop flair, he not only reports the sports news…he predicts it as well

Special K – A master at finding the funny in the headlines, Special K takes the role of news correspondent to hilarious new levels

The show will be enhanced with fresh and energetic soundtracks of R&B hits that adults want to hear, expanded social and digital opportunities to grow tune-in and extend audience engagement beyond the airwaves, as well as a connection and commitment to community – on and off air – from family and parenting initiatives to supporting education and HBCUs.

About Rickey Smiley

Rickey reinforces his radio brand 24/7 interacting online, socially with five million followers, through his stand-up comedy, reality-based TV shows, and publishing – all amplifying his voice!

Having attended Alabama State University and participated in numerous HBCU tours, Smiley is an ardent supporter of education – especially Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Listeners will be comforted by the components they already know such as a diverse and opinionated cast of co-hosts guaranteed to incite conversation, reaction and laughs, interactive features that entertain, encourage and engage the listening audience and live on-air interviews that connect listeners with the personalities they want to hear from.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Extends Its Reach To A New Audience was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Posted By Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 14 hours ago

