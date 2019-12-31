LOCAL NEWS: A Look Back On The Major Stories That Shook Northeast Ohio This Decade

As the year winds down, here are some of the top stories that shook Northeast Ohio:

Anthony Sowell Trial…….June 6, 2011:

the trial of Cleveland’s Anthony Sowell began on June 6, 2011. The 52-year-old had been charged with murdering 11 women over a two-year span, and the details of his crimes sent shockwaves throughout both Northeast Ohio and the country.

Aug. 15, 2011:

The Avengers Movie shot in Cleveland:

Without much warning, flames erupted in a flurry of explosions along East 9th Street in the shadows of Progressive Field. Burning taxis and cars were tossed around like toys as people were running for their lives.

Feb. 27, 2012:

School Shooting at Chardon High School:

It was a cold, wintry morning about 7:30 a.m. when gunfire rang out inside the Chardon High School cafeteria.

In the end, three students — Danny Parmertor, 16; Demetrius Hewlin, 16; and Russell King Jr. 17 — died and two others were injured — Joy Rickers and Nick Walczak.

It wasn’t long before another student — Thomas “T.J.” Lane, 17 — was in police custody.

Nov. 29, 2012:

Police Chase involving Timothy Russell & Malissa Williams on that day more that 100 police officers answered this call

It began after police believed that someone in the car fired a shot at Cleveland police headquarters. No gun was ever found and investigators later suggested Russell’s car could have backfired as it passed police headquarters.

July 11, 2014:

The Cleveland Cavs are NBA Champions:

How wild was the last decade in regards to LeBron James’ relationship with Cleveland? Consider this: Over the course of the last 10 years, Akron’s favorite son left Northeast Ohio, returned and left again, all while winning three MVPs and three championships – including Cleveland’s first in 52 years.

